you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook offers $52 million settlement for workers impacted by harmful content on site

The current settlement only relates to contractors in Arizona, Texas, Florida and California in the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook will pay $52 million as settlement to site moderators after a class-action lawsuit alleged that workers had suffered trauma and negative impact to mental health while filtering harmful content on the site.

The tech giant has agreed to pay a minimum of $1,000 per person for over 10,000 present and past moderators based in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California. The preliminary settlement was reached in the San Mateo Superior Court in the United States, The Economic Times reported.

The suit, filed in 2018, alleged that moderators – outsourced, contract workers employed to monitor harmful content such as suicide, rape and murder on Facebook, were not adequately protected. They developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among other mental health issues.

It sought damages for mental health screening and treatment and demanded improvement in work conditions.

Facebook has agreed to offer counselling for those affected and said an additional $50,000 compensation may be given to those diagnosed with specific conditions, subject to funds left after the settlement payments for screening and treatments is complete, the report said.

Members of the suit are expected to decide on the settlement proposed later in the year. A Facebook spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing support for everyone who reviews content” for the company, and acknowledged that “support for everyone who reviews content.”

The current settlement is only related to the US, the spokesperson added.

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:38 am

