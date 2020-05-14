Facebook offers $52 million settlement for workers impacted by harmful content on site

Facebook will pay $52 million as settlement to site moderators after a class-action lawsuit alleged that workers had suffered trauma and negative impact to mental health while filtering harmful content on the site.

The tech giant has agreed to pay a minimum of $1,000 per person for over 10,000 present and past moderators based in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California. The preliminary settlement was reached in the San Mateo Superior Court in the United States, The Economic Times reported.

The suit, filed in 2018, alleged that moderators – outsourced, contract workers employed to monitor harmful content such as suicide, rape and murder on Facebook, were not adequately protected. They developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among other mental health issues.

It sought damages for mental health screening and treatment and demanded improvement in work conditions.

Facebook has agreed to offer counselling for those affected and said an additional $50,000 compensation may be given to those diagnosed with specific conditions, subject to funds left after the settlement payments for screening and treatments is complete, the report said.

Members of the suit are expected to decide on the settlement proposed later in the year. A Facebook spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing support for everyone who reviews content” for the company, and acknowledged that “support for everyone who reviews content.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The current settlement is only related to the US, the spokesperson added.