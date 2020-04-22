Facebook-Jio deal | Here’s what Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg said after the multinational dollar deal

The deal is a win-win for both companies. The investment values Jio among the top five listed companies in India by market capitalisation. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 On April 22, Facebook said it will invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio for a 9.9 percent stake in the firm, making it largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company in the world. Here is what Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said in his statement. 2/9 On the deal announcement, Mark Zuckerberg said, “There's a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to share an update on our work in India. Facebook is teaming up with Jio - we're making a financial investment, and more than that, we're committing to work together on some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India.” (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Facebook said, "This investment underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country. Our goal is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for the more than 60 million small businesses across India." (Image: Reuters) 4/9 The company said, "One focus of our collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. This investment underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country." (Image: Reuters) 5/9 "India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online," Facebook said. 6/9 In a video statement released shortly after the announcement of a Rs 43,574 crore deal, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said it would be "a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society." (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Ambani hailed the coming together of Reliance Jio and Facebook. “All of us at Reliance are humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians.” (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Ambani said, "At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians." (Image: PTI) 9/9 "Together our two companies will accelerate India’s digital economy to empower you, to enable you, and to enrich you. Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society,” he added. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments) First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:29 pm