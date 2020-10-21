172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|facebook-is-working-on-a-new-feature-called-neighborhoods-heres-how-it-will-work-5995771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook confirms testing new feature called Neighborhoods; here's how it will work

While the crux of the Neighborhoods feature is providing an easy-to-access communication system between neighbours, the company is trying to ensure its community guidelines are not violated.

Moneycontrol News

Social media giant Facebook is now testing a new feature similar to the one offered by competitor NextDoor. It allows users to stay in touch with their neighbours and local communities.

According to screenshots shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter, the user will be required to enter a user's address and create a unique "neighbourhood profile."

A spokesperson for the company has confirmed the existence of the feature and that it is being tested in Calgary, Canada. Speaking to Bloomberg, the spokesperson said that people wanted to participate in their local communities. "We are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbours," she said.

 

While the crux of the Neighborhoods feature is providing an easy-to-access communication system between neighbours, the company is trying to ensure its community guidelines are not violated.

The screenshots shared by Navarra showcase the Facebook app urging users to "Keep It Clean" and "Be Inclusive".

The concept of giving customers a cohesive ecosystem to connect with neighbours is not new. Nextdoor, another social media app first implemented the idea into its platform in 2008, and has proved pretty popular.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Facebook #social media

