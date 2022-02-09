MARKET NEWS

    Facebook, Instagram pages of army's Chinar Corps restored

    There is no clarity on why these pages were blocked. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query about why the handles were blocked.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    The incident happened in Mon district which shares a porous border with Myanmar where the insurgent faction NSCN (K) are from. (Image credit: File photo)

    The incident happened in Mon district which shares a porous border with Myanmar where the insurgent faction NSCN (K) are from. (Image credit: File photo)

    Facebook and Instagram restored handles of Chinar Corps, the army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, on February 9, after a week of being blocked.

    While the handles are now restored, there is no clarity on why they were blocked initially. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query about why the handles were blocked.

    The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, according to reports.

    Army officials in a statement said that the Instagram account of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended more than a week ago, they added.

    On February 8, media articles quoting a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

    "A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps.

    The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations or if people report about it.
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:29 pm
