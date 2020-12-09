PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Facebook India doubles net profit to Rs 136 crore in FY20

In FY19, net profits stood at Rs 65.31 crore. The company follows April-March as its financial year.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 11:31 PM IST

Facebook India net profits more than doubled to Rs 136 crore for the year ending March 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In FY19, net profits stood at Rs 65.31 crore. The company follows April-March as its financial year.

For FY20, the India arm of the social media’s revenues saw a 43 percent increase in FY20 to Rs 1,277 crore as opposed to Rs 893 crore in FY19, according to the financial data accessed by Tofler, a business intelligence platform.

Last month, Google India reported 24 percent increase in net profits at Rs 5,862 million for the year ended March 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 4,728 million in FY19. Revenues grew 35 percent for the year to Rs 53,847 million in FY20 compared to RS 39,928 million in the previous year.

In the filing, Facebook said, “The future impact of the current economic situation is uncertain and difficult to predict. The Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.”

Close

Related stories

The company saw its employee expense increase to Rs 299 crore in FY20 from Rs 183 crore in FY19.

Facebook India is a non-exclusive reseller of advertising inventory to customers in India. The company also provides IT/ITeS, marketing and other support services to the Facebook group. According to reports, Facebook India has more 300 million users in the country.

The social media major was recently embroiled in a political controversy. According to reports, its public policy director Ankhi Das interfered in content moderation policies, which Facebook India has denied. Das recently stepped down from her position.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook India #Social media major
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.