Facebook India doubles net profit to Rs 136 crore in FY20

Facebook India net profits more than doubled to Rs 136 crore for the year ending March 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In FY19, net profits stood at Rs 65.31 crore. The company follows April-March as its financial year.

For FY20, the India arm of the social media’s revenues saw a 43 percent increase in FY20 to Rs 1,277 crore as opposed to Rs 893 crore in FY19, according to the financial data accessed by Tofler, a business intelligence platform.

Last month, Google India reported 24 percent increase in net profits at Rs 5,862 million for the year ended March 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 4,728 million in FY19. Revenues grew 35 percent for the year to Rs 53,847 million in FY20 compared to RS 39,928 million in the previous year.

In the filing, Facebook said, “The future impact of the current economic situation is uncertain and difficult to predict. The Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.”

The company saw its employee expense increase to Rs 299 crore in FY20 from Rs 183 crore in FY19.

Facebook India is a non-exclusive reseller of advertising inventory to customers in India. The company also provides IT/ITeS, marketing and other support services to the Facebook group. According to reports, Facebook India has more 300 million users in the country.