Facebook has no access to data on UPI transactions: WhatsApp

Facebook does not have access to data on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions, WhatsApp said on January 28. The statement comes weeks after the messaging platform received backlash for its updated privacy policy.

"The UPI transaction data is encrypted, and Facebook doesn't have access to this data in clear format," WhatsApp said in a post on its FAQ section.

WhatsApp had rolled out its payments service in India in November 2020, after receiving approval from the National Payments Corporation of India. WhatsApp Pay competes with Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, which also enable UPI transactions.

WhatsApp has also said payments transaction data is encrypted and stored only in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

"If there is any conflict between the WhatsApp India Payments Privacy Policy and the WhatsApp Privacy Policy, the WhatsApp India Payments Privacy Policy will control solely with respect to your use of UPI Payments," WhatsApp said.

The messaging platform added that it does not capture or store users' UPI PINs.

"WhatsApp does not store other customer payment sensitive information such as your one-time password (OTP), full account number, or any debit card details," the messaging platform added.

WhatsApp has clarified that its updated policy applies to a user's communication with businesses. It extended the deadline for users to accept the new policy till May 15, after receiving criticism.