Facebook Fuel for India: Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani to speak

The two-day Facebook Fuel for India event will be held on December 15 and 16.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 09:34 AM IST
 
 
Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani are among the speakers at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event.

The two-day event will be held on December 15 and 16.

Other notable speakers include Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg and Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President of Facebook India.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, and Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, will also speak at the event.

Akash and Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's children and directors at Jio, will also speak at the event.

The list of speakers also includes Malika Sadani, founder of The Moms Co and content creator Kusha Kapila.

Check the complete list of speakers at the Facebook Fuel for India event.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries
first published: Dec 15, 2020 08:29 am

Disclaimer
