Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook forays into free-to-play cloud gaming for its 380 million players

The service will be available from October 26 and will be in competition with the likes of Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The service will be rolled out on the Facebook app across most platforms by October 26.

Moneycontrol News

Social media giant Facebook is launching a cloud-gaming service in a bid to keep the attention of 380 million users who use its platform to game. That allows users to stream games directly on their devices, and the company is currently focusing on only free-to-play games.

As for how it works, it’s meant to be played with your fingers on your smartphone, or mouse and keyboard on a desktop, straight off Facebook’s mobile app or website, The Washington Post reported.

The service will be available from October 26 and will be in competition with the likes of Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which also have their own version of cloud gaming.

Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play, reportedly said, "We believe in the long-term future of cloud gaming, but we aren’t going to try to wow you with the wonders of our data centers, compression algorithms, resolutions or frames per second."

How do you access it, and what do you pay? 

Currently, Facebook's cloud gaming service and library is free to play. The games and the service are all free and will be rolled out on the Facebook app across most platforms by October 26.

The cloud gaming service will not be available on iPhones, much like Stadia and the XBox Game pass, which the Apple App Store policy also does not allow, the report added.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Rubin said that they are not attempting to be a replacement for the traditional console, but rather aim to improve the ecosystem as a whole. The service would offer some games across platforms and users can install the games from Facebook to play even with spotty internet connections, he said.

Because Google and Microsoft have already created expectations for cloud gaming experiences, Facebook hopes that people will realise there is an alternative business model for the platform, Rubin added in the interview.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:13 pm

