App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook fined for violating German transparency law

In a statement issued on July 2, the Federal Office of Justice, a judicial agency, said that by transmitting incomplete information regarding the complaints it had received, the web giant created a distorted picture.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German authorities have fined Facebook 2 million euros ($2.26 million) for providing a distorted picture of the amount of illegal content on the social media platform, a violation of the country's law on internet transparency.

In a statement issued on July 2, the Federal Office of Justice, a judicial agency, said that by transmitting incomplete information regarding the complaints it had received, the web giant created a distorted picture.

"The fine particularly reflects the fact that, in its reports, the number of complaints relating to illegal content is incomplete," the office said. "That creates a distorted public picture of the scale of the illegal content, and the manner in which the network deals with it."

Close
 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #Germany #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.