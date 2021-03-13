Facebook explores ways to help creators make money through Stories: Report

Yoav Arnstein, director of product management at Facebook gave an example as: “…if someone posts a video from Yosemite National Park, a sticker could advertise a local business - the contextual relevance will likely make these advertisements successful.” (Image: Shutterstock)

Facebook is testing a method to allow creator-influencers to earn money from their Stories through Sticker ads.

The “small” test was announced on March 11, and will allow “some creators to place ads similar to stickers into their stories for a cut of the resulting revenue,” The Verge reported. The tech giant “hopes to expand soon” and apply this to all its short-form videos.

Yoav Arnstein, director of product management at Facebook, told the publication that they could not yet reveal “creator or advertiser partners as the test is still in early conceptual phase,” but said the broad idea is to allow “a natural place for ads in content.”

The example he gave was: “…if someone posts a video from Yosemite National Park, a sticker could advertise a local business - the contextual relevance will likely make these advertisements successful.”

To qualify for these Sticker ads creators will need to have published “at least 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads on a particular page in the past 60 days, and five or more active video uploads or previously live videos,” the report stated.

The company is seeking to “monetise as much creator content as possible through ads,” it noted, adding that Stickers has the potential for “biggest implications for Instagram” where instead of fullscreen ads, ads integrated into content could become popular.