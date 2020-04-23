Facebook deal strengthens Jio's position in India’s growing digital ecosystem: Moody's

The Facebook-Reliance Jio deal announced on April 22 will solidify the Indian telecom company's leading market position in the country's growing digital ecosystem, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

The credit ratings body said proceeds from the announced deal will reduce the consolidated net debt of Reliance Industries (RIL), the parent company of Reliance Jio, and also reinforce its commitment to pare down its net borrowings to zero by March 31, 2021.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in his speech, while addressing the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2019, said it had a “very clear roadmap to becoming a zero net debt company by March 31, 2021.”

Moody's Investors Service, in its statement, said, "We expect the transaction to reduce RIL’s consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA by 0.4 times to well below three times, the tolerance level for its Baa2 rating."

Social media giant Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). The deal values Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion). This gives the social media company a foothold in India’s fast-growing market and access to more than 388 million Indians online. It also helps billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL cut its debt significantly.

Prior to this, RIL accelerated efforts to reduce debt by attempting to sell stakes worth billions of dollars in some of its businesses. It is in talks with Saudi Aramco to sell 20 percent of its oil to chemicals business and Canadian private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management for a stake in its telecom tower business.

Moody's noted that successful completion of these transactions would result in a significant reduction in the company's leverage.

"While we expect RIL's earnings from its refining and petrochemical segment to be negatively impacted by the global coronavirus outbreak, its digital services business have benefitted from the increase in demand for digital connectivity," it said.

Nonetheless, the ratings agency expects RIL's EBITDA to decline over the next 12 months, but its credit metrics may remain appropriate for its ratings if it successfully executes its announced transactions.

