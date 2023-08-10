FAA warns of potential safety issue in 737 MAX planes engines

There are approximately 29 Boeing 737 MAX planes in operation within the country.

The FAA, the aviation regulatory body in the US, has issued a warning regarding potential overheating problems in certain CFM engines that power Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing, the American aircraft manufacturer, has indicated that it has devised measures to address this issue.

Two Indian airlines, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, operate Boeing 737 MAX planes equipped with these engines. Presently, there are approximately 29 Boeing 737 MAX planes in operation within the country.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has raised concerns about the possibility of overheating in specific components within the CFM Leap-1B engines that are used to propel 737 MAX aircraft.

This concern arises from a "report that suggests prolonged use of the engine anti-ice (EAI) system in dry air conditions for over five minutes, under certain environmental and operational circumstances, might cause the engine inlet inner barrel to overheat beyond its design limits. This could lead to the failure of the engine inlet inner barrel and substantial damage to the engine inlet cowl," stated the regulator.

Safety problem

If this situation isn't addressed, the FAA warned that it could lead to the detachment of the inlet and potential failure of the fan cowl, resulting in separation from the aircraft.

"The detachment of the inlet could potentially damage the fuselage and windows, potentially causing decompression and posing a threat to passengers seated by the windows behind the wing. It could also result in damage to the wing, flight control surfaces, and tail, possibly leading to a loss of control over the aircraft," the communication explained.

Boeing's spokesperson provided a comprehensive statement, expressing support for the FAA's rule that tackles a potential overheating concern in specific components of the engine inlets on 737 MAX airplanes.

Permanent solution

While noting that there have been no safety incidents, the spokesperson clarified that under highly specific combinations of weather and operational conditions, the engine's anti-ice system might cause a part of the inlet structure to exceed its designated temperature range.

Boeing has identified measures to mitigate this potential issue and is collaborating with its customers to implement these measures while working on a permanent solution.

In the short term, Boeing will receive updated operational guidance for the Airplane Flight Manual to address this problem. Simultaneously, the company is cooperating with the regulatory body to develop a long-term fix.

The spokesperson underlined that this issue has only recently emerged due to the very precise weather and operational conditions necessary for it to occur. Although Boeing produces the inlet, the spokesperson emphasised its unique occurrence.

Insiders stated that this problem is theoretically possible under rare circumstances and is unlikely to affect deliveries.

In June, the FAA received a report indicating that during specific combinations of altitude, total air temperature, and N1 settings, extended use of EAI in dry air could cause engine inlet cowl temperatures to exceed their design limits in the absence of visible moisture.

"The excessive heat buildup could lead to the engine inlet inner barrel overheating beyond its material's design limit, resulting in the failure of the engine inlet inner barrel and significant damage to the engine inlet cowl. No instances of in-service failures of the engine inlet inner barrel have been reported so far," noted the FAA.

India impact

737 MAX planes are on order for SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India.

After a suspension lasting about two and a half years, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lifted the ban on the commercial operation of 737 MAX planes in India on August 26, 2021.

The grounding of all 737 MAX planes in India occurred on March 13, 2019, following two fatal crashes involving these aircraft. The first incident involved a Lion Air-operated 737 Max plane crashing in Indonesia on October 29, 2018, resulting in 180 fatalities. Subsequently, on March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane crashed near Addis Ababa, claiming the lives of 157 individuals.