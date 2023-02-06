 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eyeing Rs 50,000-cr investment for 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2040: BPCL's Shelly Abraham

Sweta Goswami & Rachita Prasad
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is one of the first oil sector PSUs to have built a separate vertical for renewable energy. The head of the RE wing speaks to Moneycontrol about the journey ahead.

Shelly Abraham, Head (Renewable Energy), BPCL

India has pledged to its commitment to put in place 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and to be a Net Zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2070. Big oil refining public sector undertakings (PSUs) are also part of India’s journey into the world of renewable energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is one of the first oil sector PSUs to have built a separate vertical for renewable energy. Its head, Shelly Abraham, spoke to Moneycontrol on the company’s initial strategy toward Net Zero and plans to tap green hydrogen.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Give us the big picture for renewable energy s at BPCL – what is the plan, what has happened so far and what is going to come in the years ahead?