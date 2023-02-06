Eyeing Rs 50,000-cr investment for 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2040: BPCL's Shelly Abraham

Shelly Abraham, Head (Renewable Energy), BPCL

India has pledged to its commitment to put in place 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and to be a Net Zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2070. Big oil refining public sector undertakings (PSUs) are also part of India’s journey into the world of renewable energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is one of the first oil sector PSUs to have built a separate vertical for renewable energy. Its head, Shelly Abraham, spoke to Moneycontrol on the company’s initial strategy toward Net Zero and plans to tap green hydrogen.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Give us the big picture for renewable energy s at BPCL – what is the plan, what has happened so far and what is going to come in the years ahead?

Even though we are primarily dealing with fossil fuel, there is an increased thrust and focus on the renewable space - not just in BPCL, but across all oil companies around the world. In line with that, we also have formed a separate business unit.

We are, in fact, one of the first PSU companies to have a separate vertical, separate business unit to have a focus on renewable energy and then we have declared certain short term, as well as long term, aspirations from our side. In line with the country's target of 2070 Net Zero, we also have declared our aspiration to become a Net Zero company in terms of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2040.

Not much has been disclosed about BPCL’s latest announcement of setting up 1GW Renewable Energy (RE) capacity in Rajasthan. Please share details on the investment required and the timeline.

Our short-term target is to set up around 1 GW of RE by 2025-26. And we have a long-term target of 10 GW by 2040. For this, we are looking at doing projects all across India. To begin with, we are doing smaller projects wherever we have spare land within the BPCL system. These will be 10-20 MW kinds of projects. This is because 1 MW alone requires approximately 3.5 to 4 acres of land. So, land is actually a big constraint.

Currently, we are doing six such projects. But to achieve our target, we need to do something a little bigger. We have identified two-three states where we will try and do bigger projects. We have identified Madhya Pradesh because one of our major consumption is in the Bina refinery. We are also looking at Uttar Pradesh because we have some land there. Rajasthan is another state as it is a very solar-friendly state in terms of radiation levels, as well as the government policies. So in that context only, we signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the government of Rajasthan last week.

For the 1 GW RE power being planned in Rajasthan, we are looking at an investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore over a period of seven or eight years. We would probably do it in multiple phases. Primarily, we would be consuming this power within the BPCL refineries for our captive requirement. We are open to looking at selling to a third party and probably participating in tenders, but then our primary focus would be for our captive requirement.

Could you please give us a broad outline of the investment being planned to achieve the 10 GW target?

For 10 GW of RE capacity by 2040, we are looking at an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore. Currently, we are importing 20-25 percent of our power required for all our three refineries from the grid. So to begin with, we are looking at replacing this portion of power with RE. But as we look at our Net Zero objectives, we will have to gradually reduce our captive generation, which is primarily from fossil fuel, and then replace it with renewable power from the outside.

Renewable energy from solar or wind is not round-the-clock. What is the strategy for an industry as critical as yours?

Indeed, solar is available only for five-six hours a day. Wind also probably won't be available for more than five to six hours a day. But in a process industry like us, we need a stable supply 24x7 for 365 days. Therefore, we are looking at a Round The Clock (RTC) /hybrid solution. It has to be a wind plus solar plus storage model. For battery storage, we have done some studies and the initial findings don’t make it look very feasible at this point in time. But going forward, probably five-seven years down the line, we expect battery cost will come down.

We are also looking at pumped hydro storage options. However, we are not really looking to implement those projects at this stage. Probably, we will try and have a tie-up with some major players to buy pumped hydro storage.

So, we are looking at various options.

With the scale that BPCL is planning in terms of RE, is the PSU planning to cater to the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector too?

We certainly have plans in that direction as well because the 10 GW target cannot be consumed entirely within our system. On a pilot scale, we are planning to do a couple of projects purely for the C&I sector now. In one of the states, we are doing some studies on that level also now.

We have some spare land in Tamil Nadu and we are in discussion with the government there. We have done some studies and we hope to take it forward.

Please give us an update on BPCL’s floating solar project and whether more such projects are being planned?

The floating solar project will be in our Kochi refinery, where we have a water body. It will be a 10 MW project and is already under execution. We have appointed a project management consultant and that tender preparation is in the final stages. Very soon, we will be coming out with the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) tender for finalizing the EPC contract.

Talking about more such projects, as such, we don't have any other options available within BPCL where we have water bodies available. But then we are looking outside too. Some offers have come from Madhya Pradesh and even Odisha, which are at a preliminary stage as of now.

Will green hydrogen projects also be under the renewable arm of BPCL?

For green hydrogen, the execution would be probably done at that specific location. So if it has to be implemented in the Bina refinery, the execution would be done by the Bina refinery. But as a central agency, we would be coordinating the initial discussions and other things.

As far as green hydrogen is concerned, our first project is in the Bina refinery. It is going to be a 20 MW green hydrogen plant -- the biggest on ground today. We have floated the tenders for this and have received offers which are under evaluation. Very soon we expect work to be awarded for the EPC contract and it will take probably another 24 months' time since then.

Again as far as future requirements are concerned, we are still awaiting more clarity from the government on the green hydrogen consumption obligation. Even the recently published National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 23 doesn't really talk about the consumption obligations. It only says that an empowered group will be formed and they will stipulate the requirement.

What are the challenges for refineries in the green hydrogen sector?

To achieve the Net Zero objectives, Grey hydrogen which is currently being produced in the refineries from fossil fuels will have to be converted into green hydrogen. The main challenge probably is the economic viability itself. Today, green hydrogen, even at the best assumed renewable power cost, is still working out two-three times the cost of grey hydrogen.

Also, the cost of electrolysers and other related things should definitely come down. There has to be some kind of parity between grey hydrogen and green hydrogen prices, then only would it be a sustainable model.

Then there are other challenges like the technology availability at this scale. Though the technology has been there for many decades and matured, at the industry scale, electrolyser technologies are available only from few players in the world and most of them are currently fully booked in Europe, US, China, Japan etc.

Also, there is a huge difference between the electrolyser supply capacity available and the demand which is forecast. So those challenges are there, but in the refinery and fertilizer sector, the present grey hydrogen which is being produced, if it has to be converted into green hydrogen, there is going to be a huge demand. This is in addition to whatever is the export potential which the government has been stressing upon.

What are the biggest challenges in the solar sector that BPCL is facing?

The biggest challenge is probably land aggregation. Though in terms of cost, it's not a big factor, but then getting possession of the land is one major challenge.

Another major challenge which I foresee is in terms of grid stability, because more and more renewable projects are coming into the grid. Availability of banking is going to be another a serious issue. So even for green hydrogen, as per the policy, banking would be allowed. But when it goes to the state government level -- when you go and talk to them at the discom level -- they are expressing serious limitations and concerns in terms of providing banking.

How are the prices looking in the market for solar cell modules? Are you partnering with companies exclusively or would this be on a project-specific basis?

Right now we are doing only smaller projects in which the module also is in the EPC scope. But going forward, when we look at bigger projects, we definitely need to look to partner with some suppliers for a longer term and a larger quantity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, every analyst/consultant is of the view that it is likely to come down going forward, and that will help level the overall cost of generation. But as far as we are concerned, today we have not entered any kind of partnership with any major suppliers. We will look at that option as we go along.

Could you also tell us about BPCL’s wind energy projects, if any?

We are currently doing some studies in the state of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh. for wind energy because this will help us get hybrid power for our Mumbai Refinery, as well as Bina Refinery in MP.

We are also studying the options for doing projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Probably we will come out with a tender here soon and we are hoping to do some projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to begin with.

What would be the capacities of your initial wind energy projects?

We are looking at capacities ranging from 20 to 50 MW - that is the first part because our refineries would be able to take only this much at this moment. But then later on, we are looking at various models including partnering with somebody else for increasing the portfolio capacity. We are also simultaneously looking at acquiring some medium-sized operating assets. We have had some discussions with a few people on this. We are looking at acquiring medium-sized operating assets which have signed PPAs (Power Production Agreements) and have been in operation for two to three years.

Is BPCL looking at any potential tie-ups or meetings in the upcoming India Energy Week?