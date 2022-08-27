Eyeing dominant position in SUV segment, Tata Motors plans to keep driving in new models, trims

Tata Motors plans to bring in new products, expand existing model lineups as it aims to retain dominant position in the SUV segment amid increasing competition from competing brands, according to a senior company official. The auto major, which currently sells models like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, also plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements.

"We plan to further expand the SUV space by adding new nameplates/variants at regular intervals and expanding our consumer base. We plan on retaining the leading SUV brand position in India," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said,