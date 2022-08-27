English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Eyeing dominant position in SUV segment, Tata Motors plans to keep driving in new models, trims

    The auto major, which currently sells models like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, also plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements.

    August 27, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    The Avinya Concept is a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). It is an expression of the Company’s vision of a Pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. (Image: Tata Motors)

    The Avinya Concept is a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). It is an expression of the Company’s vision of a Pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. (Image: Tata Motors)

    Tata Motors plans to bring in new products, expand existing model lineups as it aims to retain dominant position in the SUV segment amid increasing competition from competing brands, according to a senior company official. The auto major, which currently sells models like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, also plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements.

    "We plan to further expand the SUV space by adding new nameplates/variants at regular intervals and expanding our consumer base. We plan on retaining the leading SUV brand position in India," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said,
    Tags: #enhancement #Harrier #Nexon #Safari #SUV #Tata Motors
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.