Eyeing a bigger share: SBI Capital, SPA Capital emerge as leading arrangers in the municipal bonds market since 2013

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

According to Prime Database, a little over Rs 4,000 crore of municipal bonds have been sold since 2013 by 15 municipal corporations.

Although Indore is the first to target individual/retail investors, municipal bonds have hit the street before but catering only to institutional investors.

SBI Capital Markets and SPA Capital Advisors have acted as arrangers or transaction advisors on a majority of the municipal bond issuances so far since 2013, according to a Moneycontrol analysis.

While a little over Rs 4,000 crore of 15 municipal bonds have been issued since 2013 , around 60 percent were arranged by these two firms.

What are municipal bonds? 

Municipal bonds are similar to corporate bonds, but they are issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects. This market is very small and is marked by low volumes. Most such issues have a low outstanding amount, compared with other debt instruments.