Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eye on global expansion: Paytm Mall ups ante, poaches top executives from rival Amazon

The company, which currently has about 1,000 employees, plans to double the count this year

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Soon after adding SoftBank on its cap table, e-commerce firm Paytm Mall is beefing up its leadership team. The company, targeting an international expansion, has poached two top executives from cash-rich rival Amazon as it ups its ante. It has also brought on board two senior officials from Adani Group and LeEco India.

Sanjeev Misra has joined Paytm Mall as senior vice-president and will give shape to its foray into the international markets. Misra joins Paytm Mall with over 28 years of experience in sales, strategic planning, business development, corporate governance, IT technology and telecom. Prior to this, he served as the vice-president of business and renewable energy for the Adani Group.

Paytm Mall has also hired Vikram Kher as vice-president, mobile business. Vikram previously worked with Amazon, where he managed several categories for India and Europe. Kher will be heading the mobile phone business of Paytm Mall and will also be driving brand relationships for its omni-channel strategy.

Also on board are names like Suresh Vasudevan and Manjunath CK. While Vasudevan comes from Amazon, Manjunath was working as the director, online business at LeEco India (LeTV).

Vasudevan joins the e-commerce firm as its vice-president, technology and will lead efforts to strengthen the technology function for specific projects. At Amazon, he was head of engineering for Alexa Skills Certification platform.

Manjunath CK has joined Paytm Mall as vice-president, electronics and will lead the omnichanel strategy at Paytm Mall.

The company, which currently has about 1,000 employees, also plans to double the count this year.

Japan's SoftBank and existing investor Alibaba recently invested around Rs 3,000 crore in Paytm Mall.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Business #PayTm #Paytm Mall #Startup

