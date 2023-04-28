 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Why the tech hub is awash with filth

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Experts say that dumping garbage in open places is also posing severe environmental issues.

Tech city's mounting garbage problem

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, generates about 6,100 tonnes of waste daily. It translates to 452 grams per person per day. How is this staggering volume of waste being managed?

Though the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), claims that it is a ‘bin-less city’ with 100% door-to-door garbage collection. But its own data shows that only 33% of households are segregating their waste. While arterial roads in the Central Business District are fairly clean, heaps of garbage at street corners are a common sight on most other roads

"There is a garbage mafia in the city," alleges Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee of CIVIC, an NGO.