English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Extreme weather events place Rs 6.2 trillion bank debt at risk

CDP, an environmental disclosure platform, collected the data on behalf of 515 investors with assets worth $106 trillion, and received responses from 220 small and large Indian companies.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters


Extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and cyclones have placed debt of more than Rs 6.19 trillion ($84 billion) at risk at Indian banks, Bloomberg reported citing the annual report of non-profit CDP.

Among the top 67 Indian companies that responded to CDP, lenders accounted for 87 percent of the total risk, worth around $97 billion, the news website reported.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank are among the institutions that reported climate risks to CDP in 2020, the report said.

According to the report, the banks flagged exposure to environmentally sensitive businesses including cement, coal, oil and power, and noted the impact of cyclones and floods on loan repayments in farming and related sectors.

CDP, an environmental disclosure platform, collected the data on behalf of 515 investors with assets worth $106 trillion, and received responses from 220 small and large Indian companies.

Close

"Climate is the biggest risk to businesses in the long run. Financial institutions are beginning to understand it," Damandeep Singh, director of CDP India was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

"As investors look at funding companies based on environmental, social and governance disclosures, we've seen many more companies report climate change risk," Singh said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #environment
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.