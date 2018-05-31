Extend Barmer oil production contract with Vedanta till 2030: HC

The Delhi High Court today directed the Centre to extend till 2030 its production sharing contract with Vedanta Limited and ONGC to produce oil from a Rajasthan block. Justice Rajiv Shakdher said that Vedanta, formerly Cairn India, was entitled to the extension of its contract, set to expire in 2020, for a further period of 10 years on the same terms and agreements when it was first entered into in 1995.

The direction by the court came on Vedanta's plea for extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) between the company and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have with the government to extract oil from the Barmer block in Rajasthan.

"The writ petition is allowed," the court said and directed the Centre to communicate the extension of the contract to Vedanta and ONGC within two weeks of receipt of its verdict.

ONGC had communicated its approval for extension of the PSC in July 2016 after which the Centre had assured the court it would positively take a decision by October of the same year.

However, later it had sought more time as it was framing a uniform policy with regard to all such PSCs.

Vedanta had moved the court after its request to the government in 2009 to extend the PSC did not elicit any response. It had claimed that the delay in a decision by the government was preventing it from infusing further investment of over Rs 30,000 crore in the project.

It had also contended that when none of the state-run companies could find oil in the block, it had invested around Rs 10,000 crore in exploration back in 1995 when the PSC was entered into. It had also claimed that the government has earned around Rs 80,000 crore from commercial production out of the area.

In its plea, Vedanta had said that the estimated recoverable assets in the block were about 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 466 million barrels are expected to be recovered beyond current PSC period until 2030. Besides, it was also producing natural gas from the block and supplying it to government companies, the company had told the court.