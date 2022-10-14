English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exports rise 4.82% to USD 35.45 billion in September

    In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

    The country’s exports rose by 4.82 per cent to USD 35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widens to USD 25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.


    In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September.


    Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to USD 61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was USD 22.47 billion. During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of 16.96 billion to USD 231.88 billion.

    Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to USD 380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 148.46 billion against USD 76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

    PTI
    Tags: #Exports #trade
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 08:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.