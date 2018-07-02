App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:28 PM IST

Exports of cereals up 34.36 percent in 2017-18

Cereals are among the top ten exported items from India. The other products include fabrics, engineering, chemicals and machinery.

Exports of cereals from India grew by 34.36 percent to USD 8.1 billion in 2017-18 on account of increasing demand in global markets, according to the commerce ministry. Iran was the main importer of Indian cereals during the last financial year.

India is the largest producer as well as the largest exporter of cereal products in the world, the ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Electrical machinery and equipment, sound recorders, television image and related parts bagged the eighth place in India's exports. Exports of these products grew 13.26 per cent to USD 9.32 billion in 2017-18," it added.

In the last fiscal, the country's total merchandise exports grew by about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion.

Higher growth in outbound shipments helps create employment opportunities, earn foreign exchange and boost economic activities.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:45 pm

