    Exports of ceramics and glassware products touch $3.5 billion in FY22

    The exports rose because of increase in shipments of ceramic tiles and sanitaryware products.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
    The main items for export under glassware include articles of glass packing, sanitary fixtures of porcelain, glass mirror, tinted non-wired glass, glass bead, and glass wool.

    Exports of ceramics and glassware products touched a "record" $3.5 billion in 2021-22, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

    It said the exports rose because of increase in shipments of ceramic tiles and sanitaryware products. India is the world's second-largest manufacturer of tiles. The main items for export under glassware include articles of glass packing, sanitary fixtures of porcelain, glass mirror, tinted non-wired glass, glass bead, and glass wool.

    India exports to more than 125 countries and top destinations are Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

    "Over the years, the industry has been modernizing through new innovations and product profile, quality, and design to emerge as a modern world-class industry ready to take on global competition," it said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Commerce Ministry #Exports
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 06:21 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.