Mar 28, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Exports from SEZs up 18 pc in Feb'

Exports from special economic zones (SEZs) grew 18 percent in February to Rs 22,364 crore as compared to the year-ago month, EPCES today said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exports from special economic zones (SEZs) grew 18 percent in February to Rs 22,364 crore as compared to the year-ago month, EPCES today said.

EPCES said the major sectors recording healthy growth include chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, engineering, plastics, rubber, and gems and jewellery.

"Total exports in February this year from SEZs amounted to Rs 22,364 crore as against Rs 18,990 crore in February 2017," the Export Promotion Council for SEZ and Export Oriented Unit (EPCES) said in a statement.

During April-February of 2017-18 financial year, exports from these zones recorded a growth of 17 percent to Rs 4.93 lakh crore.

Vinay Sharma, Officiating Chairman of EPCES said despite a challenging business environment, SEZs managed to register a healthy year-on-year growth.

He said the government should remove roadblocks related to taxation in order to boost growth of SEZs.

"It will greatly improve the investment friendly image of SEZs that has been dented in the recent times," he added.

