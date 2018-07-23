App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports from India to BRICS grow 7.5% in Q1 2018: Report

The growth for BRICS, led by India and followed by China was due to their growing exports to the world at 13 percent and 5 percent Y-o-Y respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Overall exports from India to BRICS saw an upswing of 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018 over the corresponding period of last year in terms of total volumes, a report said today. Ahead of the BRICS summit in South Africa, Maersk Line, one of the leading container shipping company, has released the BRICS Export-Import (EXIM) containerised trade data.

The world registered a YoY growth of 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018 as against in the same period last year.

"The overall exports from India to BRICS saw an upswing of 7.5 percent in Q1 2018 Y-o-Y in terms of total volumes while the country's imports from BRICS nations is reduced by 3.5 percent," the report said.

The growth for BRICS, led by India and followed by China was due to their growing exports to the world at 13 percent and 5 percent Y-o-Y respectively.

Commenting on the export development amongst BRICS nations, Steve Felder, Maersk Line Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives said, “In 2017, the BRICS nations contributed to 23.6 percent of the world economy in terms of GDP value and as per IMF , this will rise to 26.8 percent by 2022.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 09:09 pm

