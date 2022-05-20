Export of sugar in sugar season 2021-22 is 15 times that of 2017-18

Representative image

According to a press release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, sugar export in the sugar season 2021-22 is 15 times that of the previous sugar season 2017-18. It is stated that Indonesia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and African countries are the top importers.

In the sugar seasons 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, approximately 6.2 LMT, 38 LMT, and 59.60 LMT of sugar were exported, according to the press release. In the 2020-21 sugar season, 70 LMT were exported, compared to a target of 60 LMT. In the last five years, over Rs 14,456 crore has been granted to sugar mills to facilitate sugar export and Rs 2,000 crore has been issued as carrying cost to maintain buffer stock. Since worldwide sugar prices are on the rise and stable, contracts for the export of around 90 LMT of sugar have been signed for the current sugar season 2021-22, with no announcement of any export subsidies, of which 75 LMT have been exported as of May 18, 2012.

To solve the problem of excess sugar, the government is encouraging sugar mills to shift excess sugarcane to ethanol production. With the goal of boosting the agricultural economy, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels, saving foreign cash on crude oil import bills, and lowering air pollution, the government has set a target of 10% blending of fuel grade ethanol with petrol by 2022 and 20% blending by 2025.

The release also said capacity of molasses-based distilleries has expanded to 569 million litres in the last eight years as a result of government policy adjustments. It is said grain-based distilleries now have a capacity of 298 million litres, up from 206 million litres in 2014. The ministry said in just eight years, overall ethanol production capacity has risen from 421 million litres to 867 million litres.

According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry, in the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2013-14, OMCs received just 38 crore litres of ethanol, with a blending level of only 1.53 percent. It is said that from 2013-14 to 2020-21, fuel grade ethanol production and supply to OMCs rose by 8 times. Approximately 302.30 cr ltrs of ethanol were provided to OMCs in the ethanol supply year 2020-21 (December - November), hitting 8.1 percent blending levels, which is the highest in history.

During the current ESY 2021-22, approximately 186 million litres of ethanol were blended with petrol until May 8, 2022, resulting in a 9.90 percent blend. The ministry also said they aim to meet the 10% blending objective in the current ethanol supply year 2021-22.

The ministry also said sugar mills and distilleries have generated over Rs. 64,000 crore in revenue from the sale of ethanol to OMCs since 2014, which has aided in prompt payment of farmer dues.





