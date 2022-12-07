Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to pharma, steel items, chemicals

Representational Image.

The government on Wednesday extended export benefits under RoDTEp scheme to chemicals, pharmaceuticals and products of iron and steel for a specified period with a view to boost shipments of these goods.

Benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme will be given to exports made during December 15 this year till September 30 next year.

"Taking a major step to boost exports, Centre today further expanded the scope of RoDTEP Scheme by including the exports made from the chemical sector, pharmaceuticals sector and exports of articles of iron & steel," the ministry said.

It said that this was a long standing demand of the industry, which has been accepted.

According to the notification of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), "Additional export sectors/items... are being added under RoDTEP for exports made from December 15 this year and shall be applicable till September 30, 2023." The expanded list of eligible export items will increase from current 8,731 export items to 10,342 items.

According to an official, the financial implication of extension of the scheme is likely to be around Rs 1,000 crore.

RoDTEP is based on the globally accepted principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, and taxes and levies borne on the exported products should be either exempted or remitted to exporters.

The scheme rebates/refunds the embedded central, state and local duties/taxes to the exporters that were so far not being rebated/refunded.

The scheme is being implemented from 1st January 2021 and the rebate is issued as a transferable electronic scrip by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) in an end-to-end IT environment.

"In the present times, when exports are facing headwinds on account of signs of recession in some of the developed markets and supply chain disruptions on account of Russia-Ukraine conflict, extension of RoDTEP to uncovered sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals and articles of iron and steel is likely to enhance the export competitiveness of these sectors," the ministry said.