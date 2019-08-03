Explainer | Power Plays - Understanding India's power purchase dynamics

India’s power sector story is as complex as the country’s own. Its objective – "Power for All" — is deceptively simple as it masks the myriad difficulties in its implementation.

For one, power is a state subject, which makes streamlining its finer points a thorny issue, and issues related to resources (coal/land/etc.), environment, infrastructure, transportation, privatisation and investment loom big.

Thus, for smoother functioning, the associated power sector entities were separated into three: generation companies (gencos), transmission companies (transcos) and distribution companies (discoms).

Gencos generate the power, while transcos build the infrastructure required to transport it from the power plant to substations, while the discoms provide the last mile connectivity and carry out the billing.

While privatisation in the sector has taken off only in the generation space, the rest are still under the ambit of the government. Transcos face many challenges related to land acquisition and environmental clearnaces, and discoms is drowning in debt given the large-scale write-offs on payments.

Thus, in a move to ease some pain points, the Power Ministry is considering allowing gencos to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with discoms without specifying the source plant, as per a Times of India report.

As it stands now, PPAs are signed between discoms and gencos for the purchase of power from a specific power plant for a specified period of time. The agreement also specifies the units of electricity (kilowatt (kW), megawatt (MW), gigawatt (GW)) for purchase.

For example, currently, if discom A, which is based in Rajasthan, would like to sign a PPA to receive electricity from genco B, which has power plants in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, discom A can specify only one power plant from where it would receive its electricity.

If the proposal that is mentioned in the report is passed, genco B would now have the freedom to choose to supply electricity from power plants which are closer to discom A. This would mean significant savings in fuel costs and lesser loss of electricity transmitted. This ultimately reflects in lowered cost of the electricity used by the consumer

The move would take advantage of India’s high dependence on coal-fired thermal power plants in the energy mix and abundant domestic supply of the resource. Termed as Security Constraint Economic Dispatch (SCED), this would significantly reduce transmission cost and allow discoms leeway to not increase consumer tariffs.

Consumer tariffs is a particularly contentious issue in a country where most consider electricity a luxury. Farmers’ electricity bills have consistently been waived off, regardless of the party in power or state in question.