App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explainer | Power Plays - Understanding India's power purchase dynamics

The Power Ministry is considering allowing gencos to sign PPAs with discoms without specifying the source plant to significantly reduce transmission cost and allow discoms leeway to not increase consumer tariffs

Jocelyn Fernandes @scribeJocelyn
Representative image
Representative image

India’s power sector story is as complex as the country’s own. Its objective – "Power for All" — is deceptively simple as it masks the myriad difficulties in its implementation.

For one, power is a state subject, which makes streamlining its finer points a thorny issue, and issues related to resources (coal/land/etc.), environment, infrastructure, transportation, privatisation and investment loom big.

Thus, for smoother functioning, the associated power sector entities were separated into three: generation companies (gencos), transmission companies (transcos) and distribution companies (discoms).

Close

Gencos generate the power, while transcos build the infrastructure required to transport it from the power plant to substations, while the discoms provide the last mile connectivity and carry out the billing.

related news

While privatisation in the sector has taken off only in the generation space, the rest are still under the ambit of the government. Transcos face many challenges related to land acquisition and environmental clearnaces, and discoms is drowning in debt given the large-scale write-offs on payments.

Thus, in a move to ease some pain points, the Power Ministry is considering allowing gencos to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with discoms without specifying the source plant, as per a Times of India report.

As it stands now, PPAs are signed between discoms and gencos for the purchase of power from a specific power plant for a specified period of time. The agreement also specifies the units of electricity (kilowatt (kW), megawatt (MW), gigawatt (GW)) for purchase.

For example, currently, if discom A, which is based in Rajasthan, would like to sign a PPA to receive electricity from genco B, which has power plants in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, discom A can specify only one power plant from where it would receive its electricity.

If the proposal that is mentioned in the report is passed, genco B would now have the freedom to choose to supply electricity from power plants which are closer to discom A. This would mean significant savings in fuel costs and lesser loss of electricity transmitted. This ultimately reflects in lowered cost of the electricity used by the consumer

The move would take advantage of India’s high dependence on coal-fired thermal power plants in the energy mix and abundant domestic supply of the resource. Termed as Security Constraint Economic Dispatch (SCED), this would significantly reduce transmission cost and allow discoms leeway to not increase consumer tariffs.

Consumer tariffs is a particularly contentious issue in a country where most consider electricity a luxury. Farmers’ electricity bills have consistently been waived off, regardless of the party in power or state in question.

A recent analysis by CRISIL showed that power discoms have monthly dues of Rs 21,000 crore to be paid to 18 gencos (six state-run and 12 private).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #Explainer #policy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.