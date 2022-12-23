 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer | India’s US treasury holdings fell 3.9% to $212.6 bn in Sep: 5 questions answered

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

When interest rates rise sharply in the US, major economies including India start cutting their holdings in these assets due to potential MTM losses as also currency risks.

India's trove of US treasury securities fell 3.9 percent on-month to $212.6 billion in September, per data made available in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) monthly bulletin. On a year-on-year basis, India's US bond holdings have fallen 2.7 per cent. This is the second consecutive month India's stockpile of US bond holdings have declined.

With 15.4 percent of the total foreign holdings, Japan was the biggest foreign holder of US treasury securities at the end of September 2022, followed by China with 12.8 percent. The total foreign holding of US securities at the end of September was $7,296.9 billion, 2.9 percent of which was held by India.

Five key points:

Why have the holdings fallen?

Despite the rise in US treasury yields between August and September, India's holdings in these securities fell by about 3.9 per cent on-month in September due to regular treasury operations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dealers said.

"The fall and rise of US treasury holdings is because of exchange rate and mark-to-market (MTM) operations," said Ajay Manglunia, MD and Head of Investment, JM Financial.