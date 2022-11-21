 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer- How far has COP27 inched beyond past climate deals?

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Beyond the headlines from the annual U.N. climate conference, progress in advancing the global climate agenda relies on the behind-the-scenes efforts of technocrats over years.

Below are some of the steps forward at this year's COP27 summit concluded at the weekend in Egypt:

THE SHAPE OF CARBON MARKETS

Countries have been negotiating how to make international trading in carbon offsets work since the 2015 Paris Agreement, and the launch of the system is likely to be several years off as the debate continues into 2023.

Offsets allow countries or companies to pay others to cut greenhouse gas emissions to make up for their own.

By the end of the first week of COP27, officials had agreed to put off decisions on which projects - from wind farms to tree planting - should be eligble to generate carbon offset credits.