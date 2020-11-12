Explainer | Household financial savings sharply jump in Q1: 5 key questions answered

The household financial savings rate has marked a sharp jump in the first quarter compared to the previous year, according to RBI’s preliminary data. As a percentage of GDP, household savings stood at 21.4 percent in Q1, up from 7.9 per cent a year earlier and 10 per cent in the preceding quarter.

For the full year as a whole, RBI’s preliminary estimates suggested household financial savings for 2019-20 at 7.7 percent of GDP, which now stand revised to 8.3 percent of GDP.

What does this jump tell us about the economy?

Household savings increasing sharply is not really a good news to the economy. It shows that people are refusing to spend more or are accumulating savings expecting a bleak economic future.

The RBI has very clearly laid out these reasons for this trend in the monthly bulletin. It is likely that the propensity of households to save may have risen markedly during the pandemic on two counts, the RBI said.

First, the households would have been forced to save more, being unable to consume up to their normal levels.

The household consumption basket would have comprised a limited number of items relative to the pre-COVID-19 period.

Second, they may have raised their precautionary savings due to uncertainty about their future incomes, the RBI said.

Why do people postpone spending?

COVID-19 has dealt a body blow on the economy. Prolonged lockdown in the economy that began in March has resulted in major income losses across segments. Companies have resorted to massive job cuts and salary cuts, which put pressure on the household incomes.

Small businesses were particularly hit hard when supply chains were hit and consumer demand slowed sharply. As many as 41 lakh people across the country lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Construction and farm sector workers account for the majority of job losses.

Such an economic scenario forced people to cut down spending or postpone purchases sharply and save more. “People could not spend in the first two months (of Q1). Hence, savings went up,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE rating agency.

Is this trend specific to India?

Not really. According to RBO, globally too, owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, there has been a tendency on the part of households to increase precautionary savings/ forced savings.

The forced savings component was generated as the lockdown measures imposed to contain the virus prohibited households from consuming a large share of their normal expenditure basket, the RBI said.

Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding future income, and in particular, the risk of future unemployment, caused by the sudden outbreak of the pandemic led to the rise in precautionary savings, the RBI said.

Where did people park savings?

Mainly in banks. People rushed to banks to deposit the money they saved despite falling interest rates.

As per the latest data, aggregate bank deposits in India have touched nearly Rs 138.7 lakh crore in June 2020, an increase of Rs 3 lakh crore since end March 2020, while advances are subdued at just over

Rs 102.5 lakh crore, down by Rs 1.2 lakh crore from end March 2020.

This has widened the gap between credit extended and deposits mobilised during the AprilJune quarter of 2020.

Deposits with banks have picked up by 11 per cent on a y-o-y basis as of June 2020 versus the 7.9 per cent growth registered in 2019-20, the RBI data shows.

All this rush is despite the weighted average domestic term deposit rates by scheduled commercial banks falling further by around 40 bps over the last three months beyond March 2020, the central bank said.

What will happen going ahead?

All depends on the economic recovery and how soon the pandemic is brought under control. Going forward, as the COVID curve flattens and the lockdown gets withdrawn, some of the consumption, particularly, the discretionary component will begin to pick up, the RBI has said.