Explained | Why LIC's gross NPAs in debt portfolio at all-time high is a cause of concern

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted its highest gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 7.49 percent in its debt portfolio. This assumes importance as LIC is set to be listed on the stock exchanges in H2FY21. With an IPO in sight, the investment decisions of LIC as well as the debt investment strategy will be under scrutiny.

In this Moneycontrol special video, M Saraswathy explains why LIC's gross NPA in debt portfolio at an all-time high is a serious cause of concern.