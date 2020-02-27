App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why LIC's gross NPAs in debt portfolio at all-time high is a cause of concern

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy explains why LIC's gross NPA in debt portfolio at an all-time high is a serious cause of concern.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted its highest gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 7.49 percent in its debt portfolio. This assumes importance as LIC is set to be listed on the stock exchanges in H2FY21. With an IPO in sight, the investment decisions of LIC as well as the debt investment strategy will be under scrutiny.

In this Moneycontrol special video, M Saraswathy explains why LIC's gross NPA in debt portfolio at an all-time high is a serious cause of concern.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #debt investment #Debt Portfolio #gross NPA #ICICI Bank #LIC IPO #LIC NPA #SBI #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.