Explained | Why Jack Ma's wealth rose by $2.3 billion after China fined Alibaba

Ma, who was the richest person in China, is currently the third-richest in the country.

After China imposed a $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group for violating anti-monopoly rules, founder Jack Ma's wealth increased by over $2 billion.

Alibaba's American depositary receipts jumped 9.3 percent on April 12 in New York, the biggest rise in nearly four years, Bloomberg reported. Investors were relieved since the fine is less severe than what many feared.

Ma's net worth rose by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The penalty is equivalent to around 4 percent of the e-commerce giant's revenues in 2019. This is far less than the maximum 10 percent allowed under Chinese law, the report said.

"Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development," the company said in an open letter.

"For this, we are full of gratitude and respect," Alibaba said as quoted by the business news website.

Reuters separately reported that China had also extended its crackdown on Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group, imposing a restructuring on the fintech company,