Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why is Delhi choking and are any measures helping?

What's causing the severe pollution in Delhi? How bad is the air people in Delhi are breathing? And why is the air quality so unhealthy? Find all these answers here.

Delhi-NCR is gasping for breath as the noxious smog from stubble burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions have pushed pollution levels in the region towards the 'emergency' zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

So what's causing the severe pollution?  How bad is the air people in Delhi are breathing?  And why is the air quality so unhealthy?

These are some questions that have been on the minds of many people.

Watch this explainer video for all the answers.

 

First Published on Nov 16, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Delhi Pollution #India #video

