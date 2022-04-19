Explained: Why has the DGCA suspended SpiceJet’s pilots?

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Last week, India’s civil aviation regulator, Director General of Civil Aviation, barred 90 pilots of budget carrier SpiceJet from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, citing that the pilots had not undergone proper training to operate the aforementioned planes.

“Ninety pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 Max. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA,” Director-General Arun Kumar said last week. He added that the DGCA would take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse and said that the pilots will have to undergo training again, in a proper manner, on the Max simulator.

SpiceJet, the only operator of the Boeing 737 Max in India, has said that the suspensions will not affect its operations as it has a roster of around 650 pilots and only operates 11 Boeing 737 Max planes at the moment. The airline added that the restrictions imposed by the DGCA only apply to the operations of the Boeing 737 Max and the 90 pilots were allowed to operate other planes.

“This restriction does not impact the operations of Max aircraft whatsoever. SpiceJet currently operates 11 Max aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 trained pilots on the Max, 560 continue to remain available,” the airline said in a statement last week.

What are the issues in training that prompted DGCA to suspend pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to a senior DGCA official, when the 90 pilots were sent for training at the CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd in Noida, the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) was not working properly on the simulator.

“A part of the MCAS system, the ‘stick shaker’ that vibrates the control column and makes a loud noise when the jet risks losing lift, was not working properly in the simulator at the time of training these pilots,” the official said.

Another industry insider aware of the matter said that at the time of training, Boeing was still in the process of installing its new updated MCAS system at the Noida training facility when the SpiceJet pilots were sent for training.

Boeing had opened this facility in 2020 for training pilots to operate the 737 Max.

The DGCA official added that proper pilot training was part of the aviation regulator’s conditions for lifting the ban on the Boeing 737 Max in India, after the planes were grounded in India on March 13, 2019, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft near Addis Ababa. Almost a year before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, a Lion Air Flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang also had crashed.

The ban on the planes was lifted in August 2021 after the DGCA was satisfied with the software upgrade implemented by Boeing in each of the Max aircraft.

MCAS was developed by Boeing to enhance the pitch stability of the airplane. A stick shaker is a mechanical device that warns pilots of an imminent aerodynamic stall by shaking the aircraft’s control yoke violently. The MCAS system is responsible for pushing the aircraft’s nose down.

If an aircraft’s nose is too high, the plane loses speed and is likely to enter a stall — a state in which it loses flight and can fall from the sky. In the case of the two crashes, the MCAS misread the plane’s angle of attack during the ascent and forced the nose down.

What actions will the DGCA take against those found guilty?

DGCA officials said that they will take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse in training.

“If it is discovered that SpiceJet or Boeing was aware of the flaws in the training but still went ahead and cleared the pilots to fly the Boeing 737 Max planes, legal proceedings can be initiated against both the airline and the aircraft maker,” a senior DGCA official said.

Industry insiders said that the lapse in training may have occurred as both Boeing and SpiceJet were trying to accelerate the re-launch of the Boeing 737 Max in India.

“Boeing and SpiceJet may have overlooked the lapse in training in order to accelerate the re-launch of the 737 Max in India,” a senior industry official said. He added that the lapses in training may also have been due to the training staff being misinformed.

How often are pilots sent for retraining and why?

The DGCA checks on the training of new pilots who have flying experience of less than two years, every four months. The training of more senior pilots is checked only if the pilots are involved in an accident.

Furthermore, whenever a new software is introduced by an aircraft manufacturer, pilots are sent for short training that can last for 15-45 days.

The introduction of a new type of aircraft also mandates for re-training of pilots, which may typically last around three months.

According to the DGCA’s Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, an ‘accident’ includes “an occurrence associated with the operation of an aircraft” in which either a person inside the aircraft is seriously injured or a person in contact with the aircraft is injured.

Similarly, a serious accident includes a scenario where the aircraft sustains damage or structural failure of the kind specified in the provision, and where the aircraft goes missing or is completely inaccessible.

While the DGCA initially suspends a pilot involved in an ‘accident’ for 15 days, punishment for being involved in accidents “depends on the seriousness of the event and ranges between two months to a year” after the pilot’s appeal has been heard.

“While extended suspensions by the DGCA are rare, pilots are often sent for retraining which usually takes six to eight months,” a senior government official said.

He added that since 2019, the DGCA has clamped down harder on pilots to ensure safety over the Indian skies and to avoid any ‘accidents’.

Pilots who have been involved in multiple ‘accidents’ can also have their commercial licenses revoked.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes