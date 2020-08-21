Explained | Why does TCS have to pay $140 million to EPIC Systems, what are its options and other questions answered

A US appeals court has upheld the trade-secret theft verdict against India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with the compensatory damages of $140 million awarded to American medical software firm Epic Systems.

The US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Chicago, however, said $280 million in punitive damages was excessive and asked the trial court to reassess it, TCS said in a regulatory filing on August 20.

Punitive damages are awarded as punishment to the defendant, TCS in the case, and compensatory damages are awarded as a benefit to the plaintiff— here Epic Systems—to help them cover the cost.

What is the lawsuit about?

Epic System filed the lawsuit in 2014 but the relationship between the two companies goes back further.

Epic Systems had hired TCS to test its healthcare management system it was implementing for Kaiser Permanente, an American healthcare company.

Epic Systems alleged that TCS staff used a KP employee's credentials to steal more than 6,000 documents that contained its development information. A TCS whistleblower alerted KP and Epic about the alleged theft of intellectual property.

In 2014, Epic Systems took TCS to court.

What happened in the lawsuit?

In 2016, a lower court in Wisconsin found TCS guilty and slapped $940 million in damages. This was later brought down the sum to $420 million to comply with the legal limit on punitive damages. According to legal websites, in Wisconsin, punitive damages are limited to two times the compensatory damages or $200,000, whichever is the higher.

TCS challenged the order in the Chicago appeals court, which upheld the guilty verdict but reduced the penalty.

“The court held that the punitive damages award of $280 million is constitutionally excessive and directed the trial court to reassess the punitive damages. The court upheld the compensatory damages award of $140 million,” TCS told the Bombay Stock Exchange on August 20

The company was exploring its options as there was no evidence of misuse of Epic’s information by TCS, it said.

"TCS believes that the evidence presented in the trial court doesn't support the charges made against it, and will vigorously defend itself in the relevant court," the company told Moneycontrol.

What next?

The case is likely to go back to Wisconsin district court, where the case was first filed, said a source.

Since the trial court will now have to look into $280 million punitive damages as directed by the appellate court.

TCS can also appeal to the larger bench in the same court or the US supreme court, the source said.

Has TCS faced similar complaints?

Yes. After Epic, TCS faced two more trade-secret theft lawsuits.

In a case filed in 2018, Simonelli Innovation Inc accused the IT major of wrongful and improper use of its intellectual property and trade secrets to build its consulting practice. The case was dismissed.

TCS faced yet another lawsuit from another US-based tech firm in 2019. CSC accused the Indian company of improperly accessing its proprietary code to build an insurance platform for the American market.

Responding to the allegations, TCS told the court that the lawsuit lacked evidence and was aimed at disrupting its $2-billion business deal with Transamerica. The case is still being heard.

Have there been other cases of intellectual property theft?