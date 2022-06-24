Explained | Why are dollar-rupee onshore forward premiums falling? Five key questions answered

Dollar-rupee onshore forward premiums have seen a steady fall of late and the market has seen heightened volatility.

The one-year onshore forward premium narrowed to 220 paise on June 22, its lowest level since December 2011. Currently, the one-year premium is at 244 paise compared to 356 paise at the start of this year. In the last two weeks, this has dropped by as much as 60 paise.

Assessing the impact of falling forward premiums on the outlook for the rupee is important, especially against the backdrop of persistent foreign outflows, a widening trade deficit and soaring price pressures. The rupee closed at a record low of 78.3862 on June 22 and is down over 5 percent against the dollar so far this year.

First, what are forward points?

The forward point is the interest rate differential between two countries. These points are added or subtracted to the spot rate. A spot rate is the price quoted for immediate settlement of a currency. An addition of forward points to the spot rate is called a forward premium and a subtraction of forward points is called a forward discount.

For example, if the one-year treasury bill in India is at 6.17 percent and the one-year US treasury yield is 2.94 percent, the difference between the two is 3.23 percentage points, and the one-year forward premium should be around that level.

Why are forward premiums falling?

One of the reasons is that the interest rate differential between the US and India is shrinking as a consequence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening its monetary policy at a faster pace than that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), resulting in low forward points.

According to Kunal Sodhani, AVP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank India, the interest rate differential has scope to further shrink a bit towards 2.5 percent. However, there seems to be decent support around those levels, he said.

Apart from that, forex market participants said that a dollar shortage, mainly due to the Fed’s quantitative tightening and the RBI’s intervention in the forwards market, is leading to a drop in forward premiums. Typically, the RBI intervenes both in the spot and forward markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Intervening in the forex market via forwards is liquidity neutral and helps conserving foreign exchange reserves.

“The main reason for the collapse and dislocation in premiums has been that the RBI has been selling forward dollars for intervention and not spot dollars,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer at IFA Global, a forex advisory. “The RBI has been trimming its long forward positions. It has been doing so to preserve its reserves. There is, therefore, a shortage of cash dollars as custodian banks and oil companies have been buying cash dollars.”

What happens when forward premiums fall?

Typically, higher premiums will attract carry traders and lower premiums will lead to an unwinding of carry trades. A carry trade is a trading strategy in which investors borrow at a low interest rate and invest in an asset that provides a higher rate of return.

When premiums are low, the incentive to take on such trades is low. In this kind of situation, investors will prefer to unwind these positions. Thus, the demand for dollars will increase, leading to a shortage of the greenback. This, in turn, will further weaken the rupee.

“Unwinding of carry trades during a rate hike cycle as well as a substantial drop in swap points in the forward curve are likely to add to the rupee’s woes and the unit may fall towards the 78.60 to 78.70-odd level from 78.30 now,” said Arnob Biswas, head of forex research at SMC Global Securities.

Swap points are the difference in interest rates between transaction currencies.

Who benefits from low forward premiums?

Falling forward premiums benefit importers, who take money out of India and demand dollars. Hence, when premiums are low, importers can cover their unhedged exposures at a lower cost. Unhedged exposures can incur significant losses due to exchange rate fluctuations, and lower premiums give an opportunity for these investors to hedge their positions.

“At the time when pressure is on the rupee and dollar-rupee levels are sustaining above 78 levels, lower forward points definitely provides some ease in terms of overall hedge cost for an importer,” said Shinhan Bank’s Sodhani.

SMC Global’s Biswas added that a time of a higher dollar cycle is “a golden time” for importers to hedge.

However, the risk of such a dollar shortage may put far more pressure on the spot market, which remains a concern for importers, added Sodhani.

What is the outlook?

According to experts, the RBI will continue to intervene in the forwards market for some time and protect its reserves.

However, at some stage, the central bank will have to change its intervention methodology as suppressing carry trades would result in the rupee remaining under pressure, especially when foreign outflows from bonds and equities are rising, said experts. This means that the downward slide in forward premiums may be limited hereon.

“Selling dollars in the spot market would be a more effective way of intervening. It would help suck out rupee liquidity as well,” said IFA Global’s Goenka.

According to Vikas Bajaj, head, currency derivatives at Kotak Securities, if there is one thing that needs to be closely watched, it is swap points.

“Any further compression (in swap points) can trigger a fresh round of pressure on rupee, in an already tight market condition,” said Bajaj. “Thus, we continue to remain cautious on the rupee and expect that with each passing day and new developments like this to hasten the pace of depreciation only.”