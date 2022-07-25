Explained | Why are banks’ CD rates rising? Five key questions answered

Representative image.

Rates on certificates of deposit (CD), short-term debt paper issued by banks, have increased of late amid the rate tightening cycle of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank on July 22 issued near-three-month CDs at a coupon of 5.60 percent, 5.62 percent and 5.52 percent, respectively, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Almost a month back, rates for similar tenure CDs of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank stood at 5.28 percent each. Canara Bank, on June 15, too had issued over three-month CDs at 5.41 percent, according to the data.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked rates by a total of 90 basis points in May and June to arrest rising price pressures in the economy. One basis point equals one hundredth of a percentage point.

What are CDs?

CDs are a money market instrument and are typically issued by scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions permitted by the RBI. For banks, the maturity period of a CD should be between 7 days and one year. CD rates are sensitive to interest-rate movements.

Why are CD rates rising?

According to money market participants, the primary reason for the rise in CD rates is the credit off-take in the economy and the fact that RBI is slowly withdrawing a liquidity surplus from the banking system.

Demand for credit is rising which, coupled with the dwindling liquidity surplus in the banking system, has increased the need for banks to issue these money market instruments.

Typically, while investing in CDs, investors demand a spread or a premium over government-issued Treasury Bill or T-Bill rates. On July 20, the government’s three-month T-Bill was sold at a cut-off yield of 5.40 percent, up from 5.09 percent a month ago.

“Investors preferred treasury bills over bank CDs as the three-month treasury bills are trading around 5.40 percent and one-year treasury bills are trading around 6.20 percent,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm.

“Hence, being a capital market instrument, banks have to price their CDs over Treasury Bills to get enough investor demand.”

Srinivasan expects top state-run bank CDs to continue to trade with a spread of at least 20 to 50 basis points over T-Bill rates.

Will the trend continue?

Yes. Money market experts said CD rates are likely to edge higher as the rate hike cycle becomes more entrenched and as the RBI steps up liquidity absorption to combat inflationary pressures in the economy. The pace could accelerate if the RBI tightens monetary policy at a faster-than-expected pace.

The RBI’s actions directly influence the direction of short-term consumer debt and deposit rates. So with multiple rate hikes seen in what remains of 2022, experts see CD rates rising further. Already, the net liquidity absorbed by the RBI as of July 24 was Rs 1.24 lakh crore, down from Rs 3.29 lakh crore on June 8, according to central bank data. This indicates that surplus liquidity has fallen sharply since the last monetary policy decision.

“Looking at the global situation, RBI is concerned with the rising inflation and depreciating rupee,” said Umesh Tulsyan, managing director at Sovereign Global Markets. “There is no other option with RBI than increasing the repo rate to suck the liquidity from the market. Conclusively, we may see this trend to further continue in the coming next year till the time inflation is not combated.”

How many rate hikes are factored in?

Money market experts said the repo rate is expected to be at 5.75 percent by December, up from 4.90 percent currently. Accordingly, CD rates could move higher. Experts said the pace of the increase in CD rates could reduce now that most of the negatives are already factored into prices.

“Yields in money market segments have corrected after sharp rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity from the system,” said Sanjay Pawar, fund manager – fixed income, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management. “Repo rate hikes are likely in the immediate future; however the market has discounted the rate hikes in advance.”

Sovereign Global Markets’ Tulsyan added that T-Bill rates are also expected to go up assuming market borrowings increase. The extent of rate hikes priced in for the next one year is almost 100 basis points, he said.

Will CD issuances increase?

As the economic recovery gains momentum and rate hikes increase, bankers and money market experts expect CD issuances to rise. That should increase supply of debt paper and lead to an uptick in rates.

“As credit off-take continues in double digits and deposit rate doesn't increase in tandem, CD issuance will increase and so (will) the spreads,” LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management’s Pawar said.

Pawar pointed out that total outstanding CDs have increased to Rs 2.35 lakh crores versus an outstanding of Rs 1.81 lakh crores as of March-end.