Explained: What's all the fuss around the Jackson Hole Symposium?

From August 25 to 27, nearly everyone who has anything to do with the financial world will be tuning into the speeches from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming.

Ears will be perked a little higher for the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech which will be livestreamed from the conference room in the Grand Teton National Park’s Lodge.

So what is all the fuss about? Let’s break it down.

For one, what is this symposium?

It’s an annual gathering of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Like with any symposium, papers will be presented and debated over, discussions will be held, and speeches will be given.

It was organised first 44 years ago in 1978 and the theme was “World Agricultural Trade: The Potential for Growth”, and back then it was held in Kansas City. In 1982, when the venue was changed to Wyoming for the first time, the then Fed Chair Paul Volcker was invited to participate. That was another first for the symposium, a Fed chairman attending the event.

There are fun anecdotes about organising the event. One is from 1985, when the dollar was strengthening and the theme was to be “The High and Rising Dollar”. But soon a deal was struck among the G-5 nations to weaken the dollar because the US was seeing high trade deficits. By the time the symposium was to be held, the dollar had dropped and the organisers had changed the theme to “The US Dollar-Recent Developments, Outlook, and Policy Options”. In 2007, the theme was “Housing, Housing Finance and Monetary Policy”, which all but extracted a yawn from attendees. That was until the housing-market crashed right before the event. Then everyone sat up and listened.

Why is it important this year?

In two words--interest rates.

Investors and their advisors will be listening intently to Powell’s speech at the beginning of the symposium, to understand Fed’s stance on rate hikes. Will they take a dovish (more accommodative) stance or retain their hawkish tone in view of the persistent inflation? Will they reduce the pace of rate hikes? As James Grant, founder and publisher of the Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, said in an interview given to Moneycontrol, “Rising rates are kryptonite of the Superman of financial investments”. Market participants will have their ears trained to catch any hint of change of monetary-policy stance and to get a sense of the trajectory of inflation.

This year’s theme is “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy”. The Kansas City Fed President Esther George said, “This year’s theme discusses constraints as one of the central elements of the current policy environment. Strong demand and insufficient supply have pushed inflation up around the world”. She also joked about hiking, in an obvious pun on rate hikes. “First of all be mindful of the pace of hiking on the trails. Some hikers move at a slow pace and others hike expeditiously,” she said. There will be discussions around employment, potential output and fiscal constraints. On August 26, a panel including the first deputy managing director of International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, will try to answer “An end to pre-pandemic trends or just a temporary interruption?”

On August 27, former deputy governor of Indian central bank and professor at New York University Viral Acharya will be part of a panel on central banks’ balance sheets.