Explained: What is an H1B visa and why is it so coveted?

"What is in a H1B visa?" asked my unsuspecting maid when the newspapers flashed yet another troubling development around the coveted H1B.

"It is the visa that people need to go to America," I explained to her, in the only way she would understand. She nodded.

Why are we talking about it now? On February 25, a report based on data released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated that the regulator is seeking additional information for new applications filed by the Indian companies. In addition, USCIS has been sending more Request For Evidences (RFEs) before renewing and for new applications and many are even rejected creating uncertainties among the visa holders.

Since 2017, the US government has been tightening regulations around H1B visa. This includes declining approval rates and adding conditions such as a preference for US degree holder.

It is no doubt that Indians are one of the biggest beneficiaries of this US system for a long time, dating back to the boom in the IT industry. Hundreds of employees from Indian IT firms get to travel to the US. So much so that for many it became the sole purpose of joining the IT firm.

The recent issues are making it difficult for over half a million Indian H1B visa holders in the US. Could the visa that was a sign of prestige be losing its sheen?

Having worked in an IT company four years prior to my move to journalism, it was my dream too, just like thousands of IT employees who enter the field. For people like us, it is not just a mere stamp on your passport to a foreign country. But a passport to live that grand American dream, which if I can borrow Onida TV’s tagline: "Your parents pride and neighbour’s envy."

Again why is it that getting an H1B visa is so much coveted by the Indian IT workers and continues to be popular despite the troubles? There is a lot more to the visa than the opportunity to work there.

During my IT stint when one of the senior executives addressed the small gathering, he reminisced his initial days in the company. "I was in Mumbai for a project and suddenly I got a call and was asked to leave for the US. It seemed to have been an emergency. I was young and had just a year or two of experience. I told them I cannot to go. I did not think I was equipped enough. Rather I was happy coding for projects in India."

"But the management encouraged me and I went. I’m glad I did because it was an invaluable experience," he said. He is one of the top rung executives in the IT firm now.

As the year went by and the outsourcing industry took off, more began to be sent onsite. I’m sure every family in India has at least one or two such people, who have had this ‘privilege’ of working in the US and got a Green Card to settle there.

These are the guys who were the pride of the family or even the village having lived there and raised their family’s quality of life in India. It also increased their prospects of finding a bride. It became an invisible degree that raised their value in the marriage market. America mapillai, a term soon became a trend and probably will in coming years.

‘America mapillai’ translates to ‘American groom’, who were and still are in great demand even now. When Anu P turned 25 last month, her parents started looking for a groom. She just had one condition. The groom should be working in America. Jerrin Madan too was clear that she wanted an America mappilai. For both Jerrin and Anu it is their ticket to freedom; a chance to live their dream, one that many women rarely get in India.

"My parents will never allow me to work in the US. My only chance to get away from here in by marrying one," Anu said.

Though H1B is open for both men and women in India, preference is always given to men than women though it is not a written rule. Few reasons were marriage, and of course, kids. Companies would of course decline saying that they are impartial and say women do not want it even when offered.

Things probably have changed in this aspect. Even so, marrying an H1B visa holder is a shortcut to reaching their dream for most.

That is probably why despite issues around H1B, there is no way it will fall out of favour. At least not anytime soon.