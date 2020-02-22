Explained | What is AGR & why are telcos in trouble?

A 15-year legal battle came to an end in October 2019, when the apex court ordered telecom operators to cough up Rs 1.4 lakh crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

From the total Rs 1.47 lakh crore due, the licence fee is the major component owed by both operational and non-operational telecom companies to the government until July 2019.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra explains what is AGR is and the story so far.