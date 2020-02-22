App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | What is AGR & why are telcos in trouble?

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra explains what is AGR and what's the story so far in the telecom industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 15-year legal battle came to an end in October 2019, when the apex court ordered telecom operators to cough up Rs 1.4 lakh crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

From the total Rs 1.47 lakh crore due, the licence fee is the major component owed by both operational and non-operational telecom companies to the government until July 2019.

In this Moneycontrol special video,  Sakshi Batra explains what is AGR is and the story so far.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 10:01 am

tags #AGR Issues #Banks #Bharti Airtel #Telecom Crisis #video #Vodafone-Idea

