you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | The secret life of a Budget

Watch the video to know all about our country’s budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Have you ever wondered how we come up with our country’s Budget?


Who all are consulted before the budget is made? Do the budget-makers really talk to farmers, union leaders and industrialists? What are they asked? How much does their opinion matter?


And are the people involved in making the final budget really cut off from the outside world for an entire week? Can they even make calls to family during this time?

Moneycontrol gets you all this trivia and more. Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 15, 2018 08:49 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Explained #Business #Economy #India #video

