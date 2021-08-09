Explained: The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Lok Sabha on August 9 passed The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to encourage the startup ecosystem and facilitate greater ease of doing business for the law-abiding corporates in the country, amending the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

On August 4, the Bill was passed in the upper house of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) after it was introduced by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh amid protests by the opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.

This is the first time that amendments have been proposed in the law that was enacted in 2008.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the various proposed amendments.

What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) ?

A limited liability partnership is a corporate business form that gives the benefits of limited liability of a company and the flexibility of a partnership. The LLP is a separate legal entity, which is liable to the full extent of its assets but liability of the partners is limited to their agreed contribution in the LLP. It can continue its existence irrespective of changes in partners and is capable of entering into contracts and holding property in its own name.

What are the key amendments proposed?

Decriminalization of offences: The bill seeks to decriminalise 12 offences under LLPs. Currently, there are 24 penal provisions in the LLP Act, 21 compoundable offences, and 3 non-compoundable offences. After the amendments, the penal provisions will be cut to 22 with compoundable offences reduced to 7 and non-compoundable offences will remain the same. The decriminalized cases will be shifted to an “In-house Adjudication Mechanism” (IAM) which would help reduce the burden of criminal courts.

Introduction of Small LLPs: The bill seeks to introduce the concept of "small limited liability partnership" in line with the concept of small company under the Companies Act, 2013. At present, there are relaxations for thresholds up to turnover size and partner's contribution of Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh, respectively.

Now, Rs. 25 lakh contribution will go to Rs 5 crores and Rs. 40 lakh turnover size will now be increased to Rs. 50 crores. Hence, Rs. 5 crores contribution and Rs. 50 crores turnover will be treated as a small LLP thereby expanding the scope of a corporate business to be treated as a small LLP. Further, the Central government may also notify certain LLPs as start-up LLPs.

The small LLPs will be subject to reduced fee, lesser compliance and smaller penalties in an event of default.

Compounding of Offences: The Bill provides that Regional Directors authorised by the Central Government may compound any offence under this Act which is punishable with fine only, by collecting it from a person reasonably suspected of having committed the offence.

The application for the compounding of an offence shall be made to the Registrar who shall forward the same, together with his comments thereon, to the Regional Director or any other officer not below the rank of Regional Director authorised by the Central Government.

Special Courts: The amendment bill provides for the establishment of special courts for speedy trial of offences under the Act. The special courts will consist of a sessions judge or an additional sessions judge, for offences punishable with imprisonment of three years or more and a metropolitan magistrate or a judicial magistrate for other offences.

The decision of these special courts can be appealed in high courts.

Standards of accounting: Under the Bill, the central government may prescribe the standards of accounting and auditing for classes of LLPs, in consultation with the National Financial Reporting Authority.

Appellate Tribunal: Under the LLP Act, 2008, appeals against orders of the NCLT lie with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The amendments in the Bill add that appeals cannot be made against orders that have been passed with the consent of the parties and appeals must be filed within 60 days of the order.

The bill proposes to increase the maximum term of imprisonment from two years to five years for any fraudulent activity and a fine between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh can also be imposed.