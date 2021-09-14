Explained: The issue of inverted duty refund for input services under GST

Representative Image

The Supreme Court on September 13 upheld the Madras High Court order that inverted duty refund is permissible only with respect to inputs and not for input services.

The ruling thus put an end to the uncertainty on allowing Input Tax Credit (ITC) on input service in inverted tax structure under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) while computing refund. The uncertainty arose after the high courts of Gujarat and Madras gave contradictory verdicts on the subject.

Moneycontrol explains Input Tax Credit and inverted tax structure under the GST, the contradictory rulings by the high courts and the top court’s verdict.

What is Input Tax Credit and Inverted Tax Structure in GST?

A fundamental feature of GST is the free flow of input credit from the manufacturer to the consumer. Input Tax Credit is a mechanism to avoid cascading of tax (tax on tax). For instance, at the time of paying the tax on output, one can reduce the tax they have already paid on the inputs.

Inverted duty structure means higher taxes on input and lower tax on output or final product. In simple terms, businesses face higher GST rates on raw materials than on finished products. The GST Council has addressed the issue of inverted duty structure for many industries, however it still persists for footwear, textiles, pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.

Refund of the unutilized ITC under inverted duty structure of GST has been a long-pending issue for businesses because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods.

What is the Supreme Court's decision?

In the case of 14 petitions related to allowing Input Tax Credit (ITC) on input service in inverted tax structure under the GST while computing refund, the apex court on Monday upheld the validity of Rule 89(5) of the CGST Rules 2017.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah passed this verdict, while disposing of a bunch of petitions, which arose from the verdicts passed by the High Courts of Gujarat and Madras.

The top court however urged the GST Council to take a policy decision and reconsider the formula in view of anomalies pointed out by assessees in computation of input tax credit in inverted tax structure.

Rule 89(5) of the CGST Rules provides for the computation of the refund of ITC on account of an inverted duty structure.

Section 54(3) of CGST Act prescribes refund of unutilized input tax credit based on a formula provided in rule 89(5) of CGST Rules. The revised formula has excluded input services from the scope of ‘net input tax credit’ for computation of refund.

This rule was amended on April 18, 2018, with prospective effect, to ensure that refund of unutilised ITC can only be availed on input goods and not on input service.

What will be the likely impact of the decision, how did the experts react ?

Commenting on Supreme Court's ruling on refund under Inverted Duty Structure, Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Deloitte India said, "This observation of the Apex Court provides a great opportunity for the industry to work with GST council in devising such a formula, which would aid in facilitating refund of ITC on account of inverted duty structure owing to myriad reasons, particularly for ITC on input services (typically at 18 percent). Specifically, sectors with lower GST rate of 5 percent or 12 percent, such as agricultural products (i.e, packaged food), footwear and apparel, which has a significant MSME play as well, would get relief once/ if this anomaly is addressed. "

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY India, said, "The Apex Court has passed a landmark judgement to remove the doubts that arose after the contradictory views by the High Courts of Madras and Gujarat. In this judgement, SC has held that inverted duty refund is admissible only with respect to inputs and not for input services."

While the court has refrained from reading down the computation as prescribed in Rule 89(5), it has strongly urged the GST Council to reconsider the formula and take a policy decision regarding the same. Industry players would hope the government would reconsider the anomalies pointed out by the assessees in this petition and recraft the formula in a better manner, Jain added.

What were the verdicts of the Gujarat and Madras High Courts?

The Gujarat High Court had said that Rule 89(5) of the CGST Rules 2017 was ultra vires Section 54(3) for restricting the refund only to input goods.

The Gujarat HC, in the case of VKC Footsteps vs Union of India had endorsed the assessee’s right to claim refund of input services under inverted duty structure under the GST. It had said that Rule 89 was violative of Article 14 of Constitution of India as it treats dealers with accumulated credit on input goods and dealers with accumulated credit on input services differently.

On the other hand, the Madras High Court had ruled against it. In the matter of Tvl.Transtonnelstroy Afcons Joint venture vs Union of India, Madras HC had said, "Refund is a statutory right and the extension of the benefit of refund only to the unutilised credit that accumulates on account of the rate of tax on input goods being higher than the rate of tax on output supplies by excluding unutilised input tax credit that accumulated on account of input services is a valid classification and a valid exercise of legislative power."