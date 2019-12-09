Explained | Self Regulatory Body for corporate loans in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its December policy review announced the set-up of a Self Regulatory Body (SRB) for corporate loans in the secondary market. Here’s a look at its functions and what it means for banks:

Q. What is SRB for corporate loans?

A. Also known as a Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO) internationally, setting up of an SRB is the first step towards creating a secondary market for corporate loans in India. In September, the task force appointed by the RBI recommended that an SRB should be formed on the lines of Loans Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), Loan Market Association (LMA) and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA).

Q. What will be the functions of the SRB?

A. Some of the major activities that the SRB will be responsible for are:

-the standardisation of documents

-the standardisation of practices

-promoting growth, liquidity, efficiency, and transparency of the market

-identifying eligibility criteria for various participants

-selecting a set of external benchmarks to be adopted by all lenders

Q. When will the SRB be functional in India?

A. As per the report submitted by the task force, an SRB should be set up within three months from the date of acceptance of the recommendation. It can be an association formed by scheduled commercial banks, public financial institutions, and other related entities. It may be incorporated on the lines of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) or Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI).

Q. What is the primary objective of the SRB?

A. Currently, the secondary loan market in India is limited to the sale of loans to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) and ad hoc sales to other lenders including banks. But there is no formalised mechanism developed to deepen the market. A task force, under the chairmanship of TN Manoharan was set up by the RBI to explore the development of such a market in India.

Q. What do banks stand to gain from the corporate loans’ secondary market?

A. RBI believes that a well-developed secondary market for debt would aid in transparent price discovery of the inherent riskiness of the debt being traded. It will facilitate the development of other dormant markets such as corporate credit default swaps (CDS). Also, it would provide early warning signals on the riskiness of the debt being held by the banks.