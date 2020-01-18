App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Quarterly Earnings and how to analyse them

Here is everything you need to know about the importance of these earnings, what it means for shareholders and the company and how you should assess these results.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom

The Earnings season is underway and listed firms have begun publishing their quarterly results.

Indian corporate regulations require listed Indian companies to file their quarterly results with stock exchanges for the four quarters ending in June, September, December and March. March earnings also include results for the entire financial year.

So, here is Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra to help you to understand why companies publish its quarterly results and how should you analyse them.

First Published on Jan 18, 2020 11:44 am

