Explained | OPEC+ production cut, G7 price cap on Russian crude: Key triggers for global oil market

Nikita Prasad
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

While India has said that it’s under no pressure to accept the price cap, reports indicate that Indian refiners are wary of buying Russian crude at a higher rate once the proposed G7 price cap kicks in.

The global oil market is likely to stay volatile in the coming weeks as the sanctions on Russian oil are about to kick in. The market will take further cues from the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries-plus (OPEC+) on December 4. The European Union’s (EU) likely cap of $60 a barrel on Russian seaborne crude oil imports will majorly impact the course of oil prices this month year and in 2023.

How has crude performed so far?

After a few months of strength, crude futures are now flirting with lows not seen all year as top oil consumer China imposed additional Covid lockdowns, while central banks across the globe are on a course to hike interest rates in order to combat inflation.

Brent crude, which hit a 14-year high of more than $139 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was trading at around $88 a barrel on Thursday, staging a modest recovery from near one-year lows of about $80 a barrel earlier in the week.

Amid the price rout, the next few weeks will likely see oil prices swinging, either way, depending on the OPEC+ decision on Sunday, the proposed price cap on Russian oil which will kick in from December 5, and the developments in China — that have been dragging down oil prices on a weak demand outlook, China being the world’s top crude oil importer.