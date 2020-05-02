Explained | Impact of COVID-19 on different sectors

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the ongoing pandemic will impact various business sectors.
The global economy is staring at another recession as the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the world to suspend operations.
Sectors such as automobiles, real estate and banking seem to be having a difficult time ahead of them.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on May 2, 2020 10:46 am