Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained I Yes Bank crisis: Here's what investors should do

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains everything you need to know about the ongoing crisis at the bank and what investors should do.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 imposed a moratorium on the private sector lender Yes Bank, limiting withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000.

The board of Yes Bank was also superseded by the central bank.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains everything you need to know about the ongoing crisis at the bank and what investors should do.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #banking sector #LIC #State Bank of India #video #Yes Bank

