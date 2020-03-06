Explained I Yes Bank crisis: Here's what investors should do

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains everything you need to know about the ongoing crisis at the bank and what investors should do.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 imposed a moratorium on the private sector lender Yes Bank, limiting withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000.
The board of Yes Bank was also superseded by the central bank.
First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:16 pm